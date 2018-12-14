Sandy Hook school receives threat on shooting anniversary

Sandy Hook Elementary School students were sent home for the day after a bomb threat forced an evacuation on the sixth anniversary of the massacre that killed 20 first-graders and six educators.

According to Newtown Police Lieutenant Aaron Bahamonde, the threat was made at about 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Newtown Police went to Sandy Hook School to investigate the threat and it is currently being investigated by members of the Newtown Police Department. The school was safely and orderly evacuated for precautionary reasons and so that a thorough sweep of the school could be performed. While the sweep of the school was performed by officers it was decided by the school superintendent , that in the best interest of the faculty and students, it would best to dismiss them for the day instead of allowing them to resume the day. Police will continue to investigate the source of the threat.

It’s unclear whether the threat was related to the bomb threats made nationwide Thursday.

The school where the shooting happened on Dec. 14, 2012, was knocked down and a new building was constructed at the same site.

Moments of silence were observed in Newtown and other places Friday morning in memory of the victims.