Searchers find the body of a missing man on Richland Chambers Reservoir

The missing boater from the Richland Chambers Reservoir was found Sunday morning.

According to the Navarro County Sheriff’s office, at approximately 09:15 am Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens recovered the body of the missing boater.

On Friday searchers found the man’s boat in a cove on Richland Chambers Reservoir.

The investigation into this case continues.

Previous story:

A search continued Friday morning for a boater reported missing on Richmond Chambers Reservoir in Navarro County.

The Navarro County Sheriffs Office says the boat was found about 11:30 a.m. Friday, but the missing man was not in it.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesman said it appeared the boat had drifted to shore rather than having been driven there.

The boat was found southwest of the FM 2859 boat ramp.

The man’s truck and boat trailer had been found Thursday at the boat ramp with no signs of foul play there.

Units from the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, the RC 287 Volunteer Fire Department and the Department of Public Safety began their search Thursday after the man was reported missing and had not returned home.

The man is a 75-year-old Navarro County resident who is well known in the area for going out on the lake almost daily, but not known to stay out long.

He had gone out on the lake about noon Thursday and his usual pattern was to return about 3:00 p.m.

When he had not returned home by 7:30. his wife called the Sheriff’s Office and the search began.

He was believed alone on the boat at the time.

The search was being conducted in the general area of the FM 2859 public boat ramp.

The Department of Public Safety was assisting the search from the air with a helicopter.