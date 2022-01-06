SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas teachers and students can now register for free unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Antonio.

The promotion extends to K-12 teachers and for students ages 5 and younger.

Pre-school students can get free admission with a Preschool Card, and teachers with an active teacher ID can register for a Teacher Card.

The deadline to sign up is Feb. 28, 2022. The cards will give access to the theme park until Jan. 2, 2023.

For other details and to register visit the SeaWorld San Antonio website.