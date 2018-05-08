Sen. Cornyn speaks on withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

U.S. Senator John Cornyn Has released a statement after President Donald Trump announced the United States’ withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, otherwise known as the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Cornyn says:

“President Trump is right to abandon the Obama Administration’s bad deal. We know Iran has long-thumbed its nose at the international community and has potentially violated this one-sided agreement. Any new agreement must prevent Iran from obtaining and employing weapons of mass destruction and be subject to Congressional scrutiny.”

Trump said the 2015 agreement, which included Germany, France and Britain, was a “horrible one-sided deal that should never ever have been made,” and that the United States “will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction.”

Trump’s decision means Iran’s government must now decide whether to follow the U.S. and withdraw or try to salvage what’s left of the deal. Iran has offered conflicting statements about what they may do, and the answer may depend on exactly how Trump exits the agreement.