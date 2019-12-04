Senate committee explores how Texans, social media companies can prevent mass violence

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lawmakers gathering in Austin Wednesday are tackling the subject of how law enforcement, mental health providers, fusion centers and social media companies can work together to prevent mass violence in the state.

Two mass shootings this year prompted the Senate Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety hearings. The shooting at an El Paso Walmart in August killed 22 people and injured 24 others. In that case, the shooter’s mother had tried to reach out to law enforcement, concerned about her son owning an “AK” type gun.

A few weeks later, a man shot and killed seven people and wounded 17 others along the interstate between Midland and Odessa. That gunman had been fired shortly beforehand, and he called both police and the FBI before the shooting began.

The committee has met four times so far, including in both El Paso and Odessa, and has been charged with exploring seven points related to mass violence prevention. It is considering the following topic Wednesday:

Assess how state and local law enforcement agencies, fusion centers, mental health providers, digital platforms and social media companies such as Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc., can better collaborate to detect, prevent, and respond to mass violence and terroristic activity. Examine what resources, staffing and protocols are necessary to enhance these partnerships and whether state funding is needed to assist local authorities in this endeavor.

The committee hearing began at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Texas Capitol.

Devra Kelly serves as solutions manager for communications platform Mutualink. A handful of entities around the state use Mutualink, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, regional law enforcement agencies in the Dallas and Houston areas, as well as some school districts. She said the product was born out of situations like the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“The two things that kept quicker response from happening was the first responders could not speak to one another effectively and there were no eyes to the incident, they couldn’t see what was going on,” Kelly said. “They couldn’t share what they needed to share so that was the birth of Mutualink, is to give those first responders those tools they needed to bring that incident to a close as quickly as they possibly could.”

Kelly said Santa Fe ISD, Dickinson ISD and Texas City ISD have installed the service.

Texas City ISD’s executive director of security and school safety, Mike Matranga, said it will take societal change with respect to social media to improve safety more effectively.

“We depend upon social media to the point where we are saying and doing things most people in the past wouldn’t have said or done because of repercussions,” Matranga said.

“We are treating symptoms and not causes,” he lamented.

“We need to stop focusing so much on the symptoms of the attack or the attacker and focus on the cause— what caused that person to get to a point where they want to commit murder,” he explained, adding that the addage of “see something, say something is just not enough anymore.”

“We’ve got to see something, say something, do something,” he said.