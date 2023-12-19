WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Senate is scrambling to pass critical aid for Ukraine, Israel and the border before Christmas.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) would not answer questions about his plans to call a vote before breaking for Christmas, but time is running out.

“Getting a substantive border security deal passed before Christmas is impossible,” said Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)

Thune says Democrats’ unwillingness to back more stringent immigration policies will push negotiations into the new year.

But others, including Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) are more optimistic that a deal is in reach.

“I think there’s been some movement on the part of the White House,” said Wicker.

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are pleading with the White House not to give into what they describe as inhumane border policies.

“We agree the border must be fixed but not at the expense of our values,” said Schumer.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) is the Democrats’ lead negotiator.

“I’m planning on staying at the negotiating table for however long it takes to get this done,” he said.

Failure to reach a deal guarantees a tough fight ahead for Ukraine.

The Biden administration says current U.S. military aid to Ukraine runs out by the end of the month.

“There is no magic pot of funding that we have available to draw on if Congress doesn’t pass this bill,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The two sides have been unable to unite behind immigration reform legislation in nearly four decades.