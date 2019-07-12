Seven escape burning house in Killeen

A Killeen Fire Marshal says two adults and five children made it out of a house destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

Fire units were sent to the 900 block of Cloud Street at 2:34 a.m. with the first unit on the scene reporting the house engulfed with heavy flames and smoke showing.

The occupants had been awakened by smoke and all got out safely.

One dog in the house was rescued and survived, another died in a kennel in the house.

A fire department spokesman said the fire appeared to have started in the front part of the house, but the exact cause had not been determined by midday Friday.

The house was considered a total loss.