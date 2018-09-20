Shelter volunteer taking naps with kitties goes viral

A volunteer for a pet sanctuary in Wisconsin is going viral.

In a Facebook post, the Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary says Terry came in one day to brush the cats and now has become a daily ritual for him.

We are so lucky to have a human like Terry. Terry just came along one day and introduced himself. He said he’d like to…Posted by Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary Inc. on Tuesday, September 18, 2018

“He brushes all of the cats and can tell you about all of their likes and dislikes. He also accidentally falls asleep most days.”

The sanctuary is a rescue for kitties with special needs that are at risk for euthanasia elsewhere.

After news that he’s going viral, the sanctuary says that he is shocked by all the publicity.

“Now if all of those people would just donate $5 to help the kitties, that would make such a big difference!”

He also wants people to pray for him to win the lottery so he can donate it to his cat friends.

If you’d like to donate, visit the sanctuary’s website.