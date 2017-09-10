Sheriff’s Deputies Rescue Two Boaters in Distress During Irma

Sheriff’s deputies in Martin County, Florida rescued two boaters in the midst of Hurricane Irma. Martin County is north of Miami along Florida’s east coast

A marine unit was able to navigate the dangerous waters and bring them to safety, the sheriff’s office said.

“MCSO Marine Rescue complete. Everyone is safe. Good job everyone,” the sheriff’s office posted on Twitter. One post had video of the rescue. A second post included video of the deputies and boaters returning to shore.

The sheriff’s office also reported that a large vessel was beached due to a broken anchor line.

(WFLA.com contributed to this story)

