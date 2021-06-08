Shooting at Waco’s Dewey Park leaves two wounded, leads to pursuit

Waco police report a male and female wounded in a Monday night shooting at Dewey Park.

Officers got the call about 9:00 p.m. with the initial report indicating that an argument at that location had escalated and resulted in shots being fired in the parking lot.

The male was reported transported to a local hospital, the female received only minor, possibly grazing injuries.

A vehicle matching the description of one seen leaving the area after the shooting was later spotted near 15th and Colcord, but when officers spotted it, the driver fled and a pursuit ensued.

After driving through various streets, pursuing officers reported losing the suspect vehicle on Lakeshore Drive and dropped off the pursuit.