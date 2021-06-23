Shots fired at Cove home, arrests made

Three people have been booked into the Coryell County jail on various charges connected with a May 29 incident in which shots were fired near a home occupied by a family with five children inside.

An arrest affidavit stated that it happened May 29 on Latern Avenue in Copperas Cove during a disturbance in which a woman was assaulted by a group of people with one of them accused of picking up a rifle and firing several shots.

The affidavit stated that Courtney Lynn Wiggins picked up the rifle and fired the shots.

One witness and family member reported seeing her grab the rifle and ” shoot his residence” as he pleaded with her to stop shooting saying there were children inside.

Another witness said several shots were fired in the air a few times.

The group then fled in two separate vehicles.

The arrest affidavit stated that officers determined that the group of individuals had planned to make the trip to the home and ” have a confrontation”.

It was also determined that two rifles reported to have been seen at the scene of the incident were either disposed of or hidden.

Among those arrested as the investigation unfolded were:

Courtney Lynn Wiggins charged with failure to report a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity with bond set at a total of $260,000.

Elana Nacole Phillips charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, and failure to report a felony with bond set at $210,000.

Shaun Lamard Washington, Jr charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity and failure to report a felony with bond set at a total of $135,000.

Elana Nacole Phillips

Shaun Lamard Washington, Jr

Robert Lee Gilliam charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organized criminal activity, failure to report a felony and tampering with evidence with bond set at a total of $185,000.

Davonta Brandon Jones charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, engaging in organize criminal activity, failure to report a felony and tampering with evidence with bond set at a total of $185,000.