Shots fired at site of three-vehicle crash

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is investigating a crash where shots were fired at the scene.

Officers responded to 4th Street and Garland Avenue on Tuesday evening in reference to a crash with injuries. As officers were responding, they were advised someone involved in the crash reported shots were being fired.

When officers arrived, they determined two suspects were involved in the shooting. The two fled the scene.

The other suspect involved has been identified. Pending his arrest, that suspect’s name is not yet being released.

It is also believed the two suspects were involved in a prior altercation/shooting with each other near 15th Street and Maple Avenue on June 11.

Officers found one of the suspects near the intersection of 5th Street and Brook Avenue. 32-year-old Harry Andrew Casiano, Jr. was arrested after he was found to be carrying a .9mm pistol. During the arrest, Casiano resisted and was tased.

Casiano has been charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, Resisting Arrest, and traffic warrants.

It has been determined the original crash call involved the two suspects’ vehicles and a third vehicle driven by a non-involved party to the shooting. The two suspects are believed to have been chasing each other when the three-vehicle crash occurred.

Officers surrounded the area and conducted a search, which included the Waco PD K-9 Unit. The area was cleared later during the evening.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department