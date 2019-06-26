Sir Paul McCartney writes Texas A&M professor about muscular dystrophy experiments

The president of Texas A&M University recently received a letter from music royalty.

Sir Paul McCartney, formerly of The Beatles and Wings, recently made a tour stop in Texas. McCartney is urging Texas A&M President Michael K. Young to end the university’s muscular dystrophy experiments on dogs.

McCartney’s letter to Young is as follows:

Michael K Young

President

Texas A&M University



June 26, 2019



Dear President Young,



When I was on tour in Texas this month, I was shocked to learn about muscular dystrophy experiments on dogs at TAMU’s campus. I appeal to you to stop allowing this cruelty and to release the animals for adoption into loving homes. My friends at PETA are standing by to help.



The video footage of golden retrievers in your university’s dog laboratory is heartbreaking. I have had dogs since I was a boy and loved them all dearly, including Martha, who was my companion for about 15 years and about whom I wrote the song “Martha My Dear”.



Please do the right thing by ending the suffering of dogs in TAMU’s muscular dystrophy laboratory and switching to modern research methods instead.



Sincerely,



Sir Paul McCartney

PETA has also released video footage taken from inside the university’s laboratory and, along with muscular dystrophy patients, has pointed out that nearly 40 years of these experiments haven’t yielded a treatment that reverses symptoms of the disease.

Source: People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)