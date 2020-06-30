‘Siri, I’m getting pulled over’: iPhone shortcut records police encounters

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Amid nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice, many iPhone users are finding new ways that their cellphones can help keep them safe.

A new shortcut prompts iPhone cameras to automatically start recording along with up to 18 other actions simultaneously.

The shortcut must first be set up. Then, when users say, “Siri, I’m getting pulled over,” the phone’s front-facing camera begins recording, pauses music you may be playing, turns down the phone’s brightness and activates “do not disturb” mode.

The setting will also send to a predetermined contact a message saying you’ve been pulled over, the video that is recorded and your location.

Many iPhone users are activating this shortcut on their devices to record encounters with police officers following the death of George Floyd and other recent incidents that turned violent, which were captured on phone cameras.

Apple launched the shortcuts feature in 2018, allowing users to write their own scripts for the iPhone. Apple says anyone can edit a shortcut someone else has made to suit their own specific needs, and this “police” feature is one example of that.

How to install it on your phone: