Six-year-old killed by stray bullet

A little boy shot and killed when Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies opened fire on a burglary suspect at a mobile home park in Schertz has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms Kameron Prescott, 6, died on Thursday afternoon. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar originally said the victim was seven years old.

The incident started on Thursday around 11 a.m. when a car was reported stolen in the area of Farm to Market 1518 and Schaefer Road in northeast Bexar County. Authorities were told to look for a female suspect in her 30s, identified Friday as 30-year-old Amanda Lene Jones.

One deputy found her hiding in a closet in a trailer, and Jones allegedly told the deputy she had a weapon and was going to shoot the deputy. “We now know the deputy identified what he believed was a weapon in the hands of that suspect and she actually on several occasions on that first initial encounter and in subsequent encounters physically threatened him with that weapon and verbalized to him that she intended to shoot him with that weapon,” Salazar said in a news conference Friday afternoon.

When she took off running, the deputy chased after her and during that time she continued to point her weapon at the deputy, Salazar explained. The suspect went through a wooded area and at one point crossed a creek. While on the foot chase, the deputy called for backup, but eventually lost sight of her.

Approximately two hours later, the suspect ended up at a mobile home park about 1 mile away, where two additional deputies saw her. “They also report being threatened by a handgun and verbalizing that she was going to shoot them with the weapon,” said Salazar.

The deputies lost sight of her as she wandered through the mobile home park on Nu Pecan Grove. Several civilian witnesses reported they were “somewhat threatened by the suspect and she [indicated] she was carrying a weapon,” the sheriff said.

When deputies found her again, it was on the front porch of the mobile home where the suspect had forced her way inside, Salazar said. Inside the home was an adult, a minor female and Kameron Prescott.

“When she was inside, she was holding an object in her hand that may have been a weapon,” said Salazar. “She also made threats to them and also was going to take their vehicle from them.”

Once Jones exited the home, she encountered the deputies. The people inside the home told authorities they heard her say she was going to shoot the deputies.

The four deputies who opened fire said they saw what they believe was a weapon in her hand.

One of the stray bullets flew through the mobile home and hit Prescott, killing him.

After scouring the crime scene, Salazar said they haven’t found a firearm but rather an 8-inch long dark-colored pipe that was discovered underneath the deck where she was shot and killed. Salazar said the pipe could “very well look like a gun barrel.”

“Preliminarily, it appears that policies were complied with. Right now, what I’m dealing with is a tragic accident,” said Salazar, who personally knows Prescott’s grandfather, a peace officer himself.

While the sheriff originally said there was an exchange of gunfire, in his second news conference of the day he said it appears the suspect did not have a weapon on her when she was shot and killed. Salazar said while one deputy had a body camera on, his rifle blocked most of the actual shooting.

Authorities are using a helicopter and a dive team to search for the firearm that they believe the suspect might have lost when she was running through the wooded area.

All four deputies who fired their weapon have been placed on administrative leave.

The Schertz-Cibolo-University City Independent School District posted on Facebook that Prescott was a first grader at Wiederstein Elementary School.

“Kameron was the kindest-hearted little boy that I have ever had the pleasure of teaching,” said Shanda Ince, Kameron’s first grade teacher. “He loved to make everyone laugh. He will be missed by all of his classmates and everyone at Wiederstein.”

A fund for the child’s family has been setup at the two Schertz Bank & Trust branches in Schertz. People can make donations in person or by mail to:

Kameron Prescott Memorial Fund

c/o Schertz Bank & Trust

P.O. Box 800

Schertz, TX 78154