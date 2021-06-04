Sky Pool: Swim in the air if you dare

News

Would you go for a swim in the Sky Pool?

by: Michael Scheidt/BRPROUD,

Posted: / Updated:
  • LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Swimmers take part in a photoshoot to advertise the new 'sky pool' near Embassy Gardens in south-west London on April 23, 2021 in London, England. The pool sits 10 storeys up, spanning 25 metres between two apartment buildings and will open to residents from May 19, 2021. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
  • People swim in the Sky Pool - a transparent acrylic swimming pool bridge that is fixed between two apartment blocks - at Embassy Gardens in south-west London on June 3, 2021, as the city enjoys another sunny day. - Much of Britain has enjoyed several days of fine weather with top temperatures reaching above 25 degrees Celsius. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • TOPSHOT - People swim in the Sky Pool - a transparent acrylic swimming pool bridge that is fixed between two apartment blocks - at Embassy Gardens in south-west London on June 3, 2021, as the city enjoys another sunny day. - Much of Britain has enjoyed several days of fine weather with top temperatures reaching above 25 degrees Celsius. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A model swims in a transparent acrylic swimming pool bridge that is fixed between two apartment blocks at Embassy Gardens next to the new US Embassy in south-west London on April 22, 2021. - A world first, the transparent 25-metre-long outdoor pool, known as the Sky Pool, will allow residents to swim from one building to the other, 10 storeys above the ground. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Models swim in a transparent acrylic swimming pool bridge that is fixed between two apartment blocks at Embassy Gardens next to the new US Embassy in south-west London on April 22, 2021. - A world first, the transparent 25-metre-long outdoor pool, known as the Sky Pool, will allow residents to swim from one building to the other, 10 storeys above the ground. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • A transparent acrylic swimming pool bridge is pictured, fixed between two apartment blocks at Embassy Gardens next to the new US Embassy in south-west London on April 22, 2021. - A world first, the transparent 25-metre-long outdoor pool, known as the Sky Pool, will allow residents to swim from one building to the other, 10 storeys above the ground. (Photo by Justin TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON (BRPROUD) — So how many phobias can you squeeze into one swimming pool?

The newly opened Sky Pool in London will test several, including acrophobia (fear of heights), basophobia (fear of falling) and aquaphobia (fear of drowning).

The pool is 115 feet in the air and stretches across the 46-foot gap between the two luxury Embassy Gardens apartment blocks in London, with a rooftop found on both ends of it.

“Filled with 148,000 liters of water, the Sky Pool spans 15 meters, ten stories high, between two apartment buildings – a world first – to allow residents to swim between buildings,” described the Embassy Gardens.

Image courtesy of Embassy Gardens

Embassy Gardens said the pool went on quite a journey before it ended up at the residential and business development in South West London.

“Last September, after undergoing rigorous, hydrostatic testing in Colorado, the pool travelled 1,000 miles to Galveston, Texas, before making its three-week journey across the Atlantic Ocean to Antwerp, Belgium,” the complex said. “From there, the pool was transferred to London Gateway and then travelled across the River Thames to Albert Embankment overnight, before reaching its final home by vehicle at Embassy Gardens.”

Reaction to the new Sky Pool has been mixed on Twitter.

For those who would prefer not to get into the water, a parallel footbridge is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected