Small Business Saturday Brings Out Locals

WACO, TEXS. Today, hundreds came out to support businesses across Waco.

This comes as November 30th( or the Saturday after Black Friday), marks Small Business Saturday.

The national event, now in its 10th year, encourage shoppers to think big and shop local.

Inside Waco’s antique store, White Elephant, locals came out for the cause.

“I’d much rather support local people, friends that I know,” says Shopper, Crystal Cooley.

Experts say for every dollar spent at a small business, at least 0.68 cents stay in the local community.

“Small Business Saturday really benefits keeping funds here locally. We know for every dollar spent, at least two-thirds of it remains here locally. Either back to our makers or through other people in the community,” says White Elephant Co-Owner, Mike Brock.

As of 10 A.M, Small Business Saturday generated nearly $500M nationwide.

“Do it, support your friends if you have a friend with a small business. If you can’t support, share it get the word out. I think its a good idea,” says Cooley.