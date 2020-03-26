Social distancing with a furry companion: Finding the right choice for you

People can also foster animals, which means you temporarily take the pet home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For some people, social distancing is their idea of the perfect time to get a pet.

Since people are staying at home amid the coronavirus outbreak, the pet is getting the attention they need, especially while they are still adjusting to life at the house.

The Wymer family said exactly that. With the kids and the whole family at home all day long, they decided right now was the time for them.

It was a big surprise for the kids, who thought it was a dream when their mom, Jessica Wymer, came home with an eight-week-old puppy named Maggie.

Wymer said Maggie has helped pass the days, but it has still been a lot of work from feeding and walking to training.

She said it’s important to make sure that once life gets back to normal, you’re ready to take those responsibilities on top of your job and school.

“I’m glad we did it, but also we have a support system that will help once things start getting crazy again for us, so if you don’t have that, think twice about it,” Wymer said.

If you’re worried about commitment once social distancing is over, you may want to consider other options.

Animal Charity said a lot more people have been reaching out about pet adoptions at shelters. They want people to remember that adopting means you need to have time for the pet after isolation.

People can also foster animals, which means you temporarily take the pet home.

“Fostering is going to be the way to go because you are going to get back to work hopefully soon and your schedules will hopefully go back to normal and dogs are a lifetime commitment, not just a quarantine commitment. So, if you are looking for something right now, we encourage that you reach out for fostering,” said Jane MacMurchy from Animal Charity.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering an animal, contact Animal Charity via email at acoadoption@gmail.com.