Soldier killed in Afghanistan honored with candlelight vigil

TEAGUE, Texas – A soldier killed in Afghanistan was honored with a candlelight vigil at Veteran Memorial Park in Teague on Tuesday night.

Sgt. Major Sartor died during combat on Saturday while supporting Operation Freedom Sentinel in Afghanistan.

Sartor was a Teague High School graduate, and folks from the school were in attendance.

There was much love and support bring poured out to Sartor on Tuesday night. Families payed tribute to the second soldier from Central Texas who lost his life in Afghanistan this summer.

Sartor was in the Army for 18 years and became a Green Beret within the first four years of his military career.

Sartor has a previous tour in Afghanistan and deployed to Iraq five times – four of them with the Special Forces Airborne Group. After his death, he was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Stars.

You can tell by Tuesday’s turnout that Sartor was a product of a community that loved and respected him.