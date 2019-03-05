South Texas border agent held in off-duty domestic shooting

A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been charged with attempted murder and endangering a child after an off-duty shooting outside a South Texas residence.

Police say officers arrested 33-year-old Ricardo Cepeda Jr. on Sunday after finding his girlfriend bleeding inside a vehicle from multiple gunshot wounds to her back and chest. He was arraigned Monday and jailed on a $800,000 bond.

Edinburg police Lt. Oscar Trevino says 34-year-old Brenda Hernandez told police that Cepeda had shot her as he held their 1-year-old child. The child was found unharmed inside the house.

Trevino says the shooting happened after Hernandez tried to end her relationship with Cepeda. She is expected to recover.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement says the 11-year Border Patrol veteran “is currently in a non-duty status.”

