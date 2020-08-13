Southland Conference delays football, fall sports until the spring

NACOGDOCHES, TX – OCTOBER 26: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks quarterback Trae Self (2) calls for the snap of the ball during the college football game between the McNeese State Cowboys and Stephen F Austin Lumberjacks on October 26, 2019 at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Southland Conference announced Thursday morning that fall sports, including football, will be postponed until the spring.

“The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek. While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.” Tom Burnett, Southland Conference Commissioner

Stephen F. Austin Athletic Director Ryan Ivey wrote that “Words cannot express my disappointment, but that pales in comparison to what our student-athletes are feeling right now.”

👉- https://t.co/VOqvoCyF2a#RaiseTheAxe#AxeEm pic.twitter.com/Cc4JiuZjbp — SFA Athletics (@SFA_Athletics) August 13, 2020

The conference joins a growing list of major college conferences that are putting competitions on hold. On Tuesday, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 made the decision to delay all sports until the spring.

The Big 12 announced on Wednesday that despite the pandemic, they would have a fall season and released a revised schedule for football.