SpaceX announces private citizen for moon mission

SpaceX has announced the first private moon flight passenger at their headquarters near Los Angeles.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa says he bought his ticket and plans to take the trip in 2023.

SpaceX Founder Elon Musk says the 42-year-old entrepreneur will take the trip in a rocket called the BFR, or Big Falcon Rocket.

The reusable 387-foot rocket will have it’s own dedicated passenger ship. Maezawa says he wants to take special guests with him.

“At the moment, I have not decided which artist I would like to invite. But it is possible I would like to reach out to top artists that represent our planet from various fields,” Maezawa says.

The artists include photographers, architects and film makers. The billionaire wants his guests to be inspired to create once they return to Earth.

Below is the original text from this story:

The first private citizen SpaceX will take to outer space will be announced on Monday night.

The mission is slated to use the company’s BFR, or Big Falcon Rocket, which was tested in McGregor – but the spacecraft itself is still being designed.

SpaceX made a similar announcement last year, saying two people signed a deal to take a similar trip on the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket.

Musk says he hopes to start testing the spaceship portion of the BFR system next year.

Experts believe the BFR is several years away from launching.

You can view our previous story here.