SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is ready to head home after successfully docking with the International Space Station earlier this week.

Crew Dragon is SpaceX’s first spacecraft built to carry humans. The unmanned capsule launched early last Saturday morning.

Two hours after Dragon docked last Sunday, astronauts entered the capsule and found all was well inside.

The journey back to Earth will be the final key test for the spacecraft, which is slated for splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday.