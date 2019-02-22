SpaceX launches first private mission to moon

SpaceX has launched its first private mission to the moon.

A SpaceX rocket took off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Thursday night.

It was carrying a spacecraft made by an Israeli company called Space IL.

The company, a non-profit, is funded by the Israeli government and a variety of investors – including U.S. Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson.

It will take a couple of months for Beresheet to reach the moon, and landing will be the most difficult part.

But if it is successful, it will be the first-ever privately funded probe to land on the moon.