SpaceX signs first private passenger on lunar mission

One private citizen may get the chance to see the moon up close.

SpaceX announced on Thursday they have signed up a space tourist to take a flight around the moon. The mission is slated to use the company’s BFR, or Big Falcon Rocket.

This spacecraft has not been fully realized yet.

SpaceX made a similar announcement last year, saying two people signed a deal to take a similar trip on the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket.

CEO Elon Musk later said the rocket wouldn’t be used for human space flight. He says he hopes to start testing the spaceship portion of the BFR system next year.

Experts believe the BFR is several years away from launching.

