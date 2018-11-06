SpaceX: ‘Starman’ passes Mars

SpaceX updated the status of the mannequin astronaut they launched into space earlier this year.

The aerospace company says “Starman” already passed Mars.

In a tweet, SpaceX says the mannequin is headed to a “restaurant at the end of the universe.”

Starman was launched aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida last February.

The mannequin is riding in the driver’s seat of a Tesla roadster wearing a fully-functioning SpaceX space suit.

SpaceX says this trip will help test the suit and prepare for flights with human passengers.

