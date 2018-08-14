SpaceX to send nine astronauts into space in 2019

For the first time in seven years, NASA has introduced a group of astronauts preparing to be launched into space.

Four astronauts were in attendance at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California on Monday. They are among a crew of nine to be sent into space ever since the Space Shuttle program was discontinued in 2011.

During a press conference, Astronaut Doug Hurley expressed excitement for the upcoming mission.

“Being able to fly a first flight on a vehicle as a test pilot is a once in a generational type of opportunity,” Hurley says. “So obviously, I’m very thankful for it. But I would also say that we’ve got a lot of work left to do, and we are in it for the long haul.”

The SpaceX Dragon capsule is expected to go on its first human test flight next spring.