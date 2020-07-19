SPD searches for Shreveport woman , accused of shooting boyfriend who refused to argue with her

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport police are actively searching for a woman who allegedly shot her boyfriend and left him in critical condition when he refused to argue with her early Saturday morning.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, detectives have secured an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Jenalisha Lawrence, who is being charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection to a shooting in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of Grigsby Street. Police say they were called to the home about reports of a shooting and when they arrived at the scene, they found a 34-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the body. The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries, and he is still in critical condition.

Investigators later arrived at the scene to gather evidence and interview witnesses. SPD says they learned Lawrence shot the victim following an interaction in which the man refused to argue with her. Lawrence fled the scene in a green Honda Accord with a primer on the left passenger’s side front door.

Lawrence reportedly has addresses in the 3100 block of Linholm Street and the 2800 block of Drexel; however, investigators feel it is likely that Lawrence fled to the Dallas, Texas area where she is from. Her bond is set at $150,000.

Police are asking anyone with information as to Lawrence’s whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 option #3. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app P3Tips.