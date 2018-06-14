State Bar of Texas’ Jury Service Committee seeks juror feedback

The State Bar of Texas’ Jury Service Committee is seeking feedback from people summoned to jury duty about their experiences.

The committee has created an online survey designed to elicit a more thorough understanding of the juror experience regardless of court or county or whether or not the individual ended up serving on a jury.

The committee hopes the information collected will result in recommendations to improve the jury service system where possible.

The survey can be found here.

The State Bar of Texas Jury Service Committee concerns itself with improving the manner in which jurors are treated within the judicial process and developing and implementing programs to ensure broad citizen participation and support for the jury service system.

Source: State Bar of Texas