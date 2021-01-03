Sheriff: Winona church shooter killed pastor with his own gun after hiding from police

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning at the Starrville Methodist Church in Winona.

The shooter was captured by Harrison County authorities near Marshall after a high-speed chase.

The shooter’s name was not released, but he is described as a 21-year-old black man.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said in a news conference that the alleged shooter was being chased by police late Saturday night in a dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta. The pursuit began at FM 849 in Lindale. Smith did not say what started the chase, but that the license plates on his car were fake.

The man’s car crashed and he ran into the woods. Smith County authorities and DPS started a massive search. He allegedly fled into the church and hid in the bathroom overnight.

The pastor found the man in the bathroom just before Sunday morning services were to start. The pastor was carrying a gun, but the suspect was able to wrestle it away and shot him.

A second person at the scene was also injured before the shooter fled the church. That victim is in surgery at UT Health-Tyler.

Harrison County deputies and DPS were able to capture the suspected shooter with help from ONSTAR after a separate high-speed chase on I-20 where speeds reached 120 mph.

The suspect suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. It is unclear if that was from the shooting at the church or when he was captured.

Smith said that the gunman acted alone at that “all the danger is gone.”

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on the shooting

Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrible shooting. Gov. Greg Abbott

This story is developing. KETK will keep you updated as more information comes out.