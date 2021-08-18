14 children with disabilities file first federal lawsuit against Gov. Abbott over mask mandate ban

“Safe Schools for All” group of over 100 Austin ISD parents, students, and teachers meet August 9 to demand districts do more to protect communities, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask ban (KXAN/Jacqulyn Powell)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fourteen child plaintiffs and their families — including three from central Texas — have filed the first federal lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath, advocacy group Disability Rights Texas said Wednesday.

The suit alleges the state’s executive order, which prohibits school districts from enforcing mask mandates, puts children with disabilities “at significant risk, is discriminatory, and violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the federal Rehabilitation Act.”

According to the lawsuit, the order discriminates against students with disabilities and their rights to public education programs. Several of the plaintiffs, which have varying degrees of disabilities, could be at an increased risk of medical complications and death due to their underlying medical conditions, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit seeks a federal temporary restraining order which would cease enforcement of the executive order and allow school districts and local public health authorities the ability to freely require masks.

There are 14 anonymous child plaintiffs ranging from seven to 11 years old. Three plaintiffs are from central Texas, including Travis, Hays and Williamson counties.

Abbott has faced increased statewide and national scrutiny for his resistance of mandates, especially in light of his recent COVID-19 diagnosis, for which the governor received Regeneron monoclonal antibody treatment, which isn’t available for most patients. Reaction to the news ranged from support, to claims of hypocrisy and full-on Schadenfraude.

“Greg Abbott attended a crowded, maskless indoor political event and now he unfortunately has COVID,” said Texas Democrat Julián Castro, former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. “He’s getting VIP treatment — a third booster shot, Regeneron — unavailable to everyday Texans. It’s the height of hypocrisy for him not to let schools require masks.”

Meanwhile Texas Rep. Diego Bernal tweeted in part: “I don’t wish it [COVID-19] on anyone… I do wish they [Texas Republicans] had that energy when Dems got sick, and for those without access to a fraction of the care the Gov. is getting right now.”

KXAN has reached out to Governor Greg Abbott and TEA Commissioner Mike Morath. This story will be updated to reflect their responses. This is an ongoing story and will be updated throughout the day.

