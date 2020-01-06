Appeals court delays Judge’s ruling in 11-month-old’s life support case

This undated photo provided by Texas Right to Life shows Tinslee Lewis. On Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, a Texas judge sided with a hospital that plans to remove the 11-month-old girl from life support after her mother disagreed with the decision by doctors who say the infant is in pain and that her condition will never improve. (Courtesy of Texas Right to Life via AP)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – A Texas appeals court has agreed to delay a judge’s ruling.

The ruling would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for an 11-month-old girl who doctors say is in pain and will not get better.

The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth on Friday ordered Cook Children’s Medical Center to not remove Tinslee Lewis from life support until it makes a final ruling in the case.

On Thursday, a judge had denied a request by Tinslee’s mother to issue an injunction that would have stopped the hospital from removing her daughter from life support.

An anti-abortion group advocating for Tinslee says it’s “grateful” for Friday’s decision.

Tinslee’s mother say, “My biggest priority is getting Tinslee appropriate care so I can make the best decision for my baby. This situation takes away my job as a mother and lets other people who don’t even know her decide whether her life is worth living. Tinslee is nasally intubated. While Cook’s media reports say that she is heavily sedated, one reason is because, otherwise, she would try to pull out her tubes. Additionally, Tinslee is awake most of the time when I am with her. Because of the medicine she receives and because I watch her every day in the hospital, I do not think that Tinslee is suffering. Cook’s have been saying these things to support their opinions to immediately end her life, which we, her family, do not believe this is the best plan for Tinslee.”