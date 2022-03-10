BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities announced the arrest of a suspect after finding an 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Burnet safe in Houston on Wednesday.

Robert Charles Broussard was taken into custody in Houston in connection with the girl’s disappearance. Police said charges are pending for the 34-year-old suspect.

Burnet Police said Thursday the girl was found thanks to the help of the Texas Rangers, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Burnet County district attorney’s office and the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force.

The City of Burnet posted an update on its Facebook page at 11:50 a.m. saying the girl, whose disappearance prompted the Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday to issue an Amber Alert, “has been located and is safely in the custody of law enforcement.”

Burnet police said the girl reportedly left 906 North Hill Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said she was seen getting into a sedan with “an unknown man.” The city reported she was initially reported as a “runaway juvenile,” but information gathered during the investigation led investigators to believe she was in danger.

“The Burnet Police would like to thank all the citizens who provided tips and the tenacious work of the Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force throughout the night into the morning to find and recover the victim safely in this case,” Chief Brian Lee said in a statement. “This is a tremendous example of how law enforcement agencies across the state team up to protect innocent victims.”

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to contact Investigator Cummings at 512-756-6404. Information shared after normal work hours can be shared with the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 512-756-8080, police said.