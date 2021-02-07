Central Texas nurse on front line of COVID-19 pandemic thanked with Super Bowl ticket

TAMPA, Florida (KXAN) — Heroic healthcare workers have been thanked for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic with Super Bowl tickets – and two Central Texas heroes will be in the crowd.

Nhi Phan, a specialty triage nurse at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock, and Amy Talley, a medical assistant at Baylor Scott & White Specialty Clinic in Marble Falls, will attend the big game as guests of the Dallas Cowboys.

They will be among 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who won a ticket for the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Phan is rooting for the Chiefs and former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night, but she has her favorite team the Cowboys to thank for her golden ticket.

The team chose four health workers to attend the game as their guests, including Phan and Talley.

“There were at least 700 applicants that applied, so when I won I was super excited,” she said.

Phan said that Super Bowl 55 will be her first ever live football game.

“I haven’t been to the stadium yet but I’m just really happy that they are enforcing the safety guidelines of wearing a mask and washing our hands to maintain a safe and fun experience for everyone,” she added.

Phan says that being a nurse gives her a sense of purpose, and though she has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, safety remains a top priority at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

“Having the vaccine really doesn’t mean that you won’t get infected, so we still have to wear a mask, maintain social distance and wash our hands,” she said.

The NFL has said it will recognize health care workers around the country for their role during the pandemic through special moments in the stadium and on the broadcast.

An additional 14,500 fans will be in the stadium for the game, bringing the total attendance to 22,000.