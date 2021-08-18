Federal Court upholds Texas abortion law

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2005 file photo, an anti-abortion supporter stands next to a pro-choice demonstrator outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. The new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 61% of Americans say abortion should be legal in most or all circumstances in the first trimester of a pregnancy. However, 65% said abortion should usually be illegal in the second trimester, and 80% said that about the third trimester. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A federal appeals court in New Orleans has upheld a Texas law outlawing a commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure.

A federal judge had blocked the ban on the procedure known as dilation and extraction. The 2017 law in question has never been enforced.

It prohibits the use of forceps to remove a fetus from the womb – what supporters of the law call a “dismemberment abortion” – without first using an injected drug or a suction procedure to ensure the fetus is dead.

Abortion rights advocates argued that the law effectively outlaws what is often the safest method of abortion for women in the second trimester of pregnancy – a procedure medically known as dilation and evacuation.