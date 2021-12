Celebrity Chef and FOX mainstay Gordon Ramsay is coming to Texas. Well, at least his company headquarters. According to reports, Ramsay is relocating from Los Angeles to Las Colinas, in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Ramsay has hired a team of business people and chefs to expand his restaurant empire across North America. He plans to open 18 restaurants in cities like Boston, Miami, and Chicago, as well as expanding in Dallas.