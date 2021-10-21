Gov. Abbott picks former lawyer for Pres. Trump as new Texas Secretary of State

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 30, 2009 file photo, The south side of the Capitol and its surrounding grounds are shown in Austin, Texas. TTexas Republicans are set to approve redrawn U.S. House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance as voters peel away from the GOP in the state’s booming suburbs. The […]

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a new elections chief who briefly joined former President Donald Trump’s failed efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

Ruth Ruggero Hughs stepped down from the position in May.

The appointment Thursday of John Scott as Texas Secretary of State comes near the end of an already highly charged year in Texas over elections.

Trump has also been pressuring Abbott in recent weeks to perform a full audit of the state’s 2020 election results despite winning Texas by more than 300,000 votes.

Democrats criticized Abbott for making the appointment just days after the Texas Legislature adjourned. That means Scott can take the job without having to submit to an immediate confirmation process.