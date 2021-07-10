LIVE: Gov. Greg Abbott gives updates on Texas border security

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is set to give his latest briefing on border security at the state Capitol on Saturday morning.

The briefing is the latest of several Abbott events focusing on the border and the state’s plans for management of a current migrant surge. The governor has mostly laid blame at the feet of the Biden administration, telling former Pres. Donald Trump at a border event last month: “Mr. President, things have changed so quickly and so dramatically under the Biden administration. It’s been amazing and disastrous.”

Abbott did not lay out any specific legislation during that event — or elaborate on plans for addressing the border. He did, however, call for other states to help by sending resources to Texas in addition to saying the state would have more feet on the ground going forward.

Abbott was joined by several state officials, in addition to many sheriffs of Texas border cities, who expressed their concerns.

“The people in the white hats [cowboy hats worn by Texas sheriffs] in front of me, they are the tip of the spear,” said Abbott. “They are the ones who are having to deal with the most immediate consequences of the incredible, large influx of people coming across the border.”