H-E-B will be expanding its temporary hours of operation at stores across Texas to better serve customers.

Stores will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. starting April 27, and until further notice.

Along with these new hours, H-E-B will continue to ease product limits on many items and many departments will be reopening – such as the bakery, deli and floral departments.

For more information about store hours and operations, you can visit the H-E-B Newsroom.

Source: H-E-B