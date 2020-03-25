Here’s which Texas cities and counties have issued stay-at-home orders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas cities and counties continue to issue their own stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders after Gov. Greg Abbott declined to issue a statewide order. He said he preferred local governments decide for themselves.

So far, many of Texas’ largest cities and counties have already announced stay-at-home orders and many other have announced plans to follow suit Tuesday.

Stay-at-home and shelter-in-place are essentially the same thing. City and county leaders though have started moving more to calling it a stay-at-home order so people don’t get it confused with orders during something like a hurricane or active shooter.

Here’s a look at which counties currently have stay-at-home orders in place:

Stay-at-home order issued (19 counties)

Bell County

Bexar County (San Antonio)

Brazos County

Cameron County

Castro County

Collin County

Dallas County (Dallas)

Denton County

El Paso County

Fort Bend County

Galveston County

Harris County (Houston)

Hidalgo County

Hunt County

Lampasas County

McLennan County (Waco)

Rockwall County

Tarrant County (Fort Worth)

Travis County (Austin)

Williamson County

Meanwhile, Gregg County, northeast of Tyler, has issued a voluntary shelter-at-home order.