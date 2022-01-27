Houston Police are searching for the person who shot three officers Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 2100 block of McGown Street. That is near Emancipation Park and Interstate 69.

Investigators say it started as a police chase around 2: 40 p.m. The suspect crashed and police say that is when the shooting took place.

The shooter is said to have driven off in a white Mercedes.

3 HPD officers have been shot in the 2100 block of McGowen St.



The suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes and is being sought at this time. Please avoid the area.



HPD commanders & PIO are en route to Memorial Hermann Hospital where officers are being taken.#hounews pic.twitter.com/I0e2dQD2kB — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 27, 2022

According to the FOX station in Houston, the suspect has been identified and is currently in a SWAT standoff with police at the intersection of Lockwood and Lyons.

Police say the conditions of the three officers have stabilized.

We will update this report as more information becomes available.