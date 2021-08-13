FILE – In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Travis County Judge Jan Soifer granted school districts, parents, and a Texas county temporary restraining orders (TRO) against Governor Gregg Abbott on Friday.

Edinburg CISD, La Joya ISD, Edcouch-Elsa ISD, Brownsville ISD, Lasara ISD, PSJA ISD, three Texas parents, and Crowley ISD filed for the TRO against Abbott. Harris County also filed a TRO against Abbott, which Judge Soifer oversaw in the same hearing.

The TRO’s were filed due the governor’s executive order GA-38, which prohibits local governments and school boards to require a person to wear a mask or any face covering.

In the past couple of weeks, COVID cases began to rise due to the delta variant. The increase in pediatric cases in the Rio Grande Valley, which local experts have said has quadrupled, sounded the alarm for local authorities.

Judge Soifer granted both restraining orders after a two-hour-long presentation from attorneys representing Abbott, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and attorneys representing parents, school districts, and Harris County.

The judge said she granted both TROs due to the nature of the cases, and because schools districts are about to start school “at a very difficult time in the pandemic.”

