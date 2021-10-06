ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Arlington, Texas, say four people were injured in an active shooter situation at an area high school Wednesday morning — and a student has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Four total people were injured in the incident, which Arlington police report is isolated and began as a fight between students.

The student suspect has been identified as Timothy George Simpkins, 18, who authorities spent the minutes after the shooting searching for. Arlington Police reported Simpkins was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a gun.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Police report three of the victims were Timberview students and another may have been a teacher. One of the victims was pregnant.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reports Mansfield Independent School District sent a letter to families, explaining students and staff were locked inside classrooms and offices at Timberview High School while Arlington, Grand Prairie and other police crews searched the scene.

Arlington police believe the scene is now secure and most students have been evacuated from Timberview High School.

In a press conference Wednesday, ATF Special Agent Jeffrey C. Boshek II explained his personal connection with incident, saying: “As a law enforcement officer and then as a parent of a student in Arlington ISD this is kind of your scariest moment not only what you do for your job but when you have a wife who’s a teacher here and several kids who go to school in the district.”

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement Wednesday:

“As law enforcement continues their investigation, our hearts go out to the victims of this senseless act of violence. Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders who arrived on the scene to help the victims and prevent further violence. I have spoken with the Mayor of Arlington and offered any assistance the state can provide, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to help bring the criminal to justice. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Timberview High School community.” Governor Greg Abbott

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.