Police have reported the San Antonio Airport is currently locked down because of an active-shooter situation.

The Fox affiliate in San Antonio reports TSA advised all passengers to shelter in place while police investigate. Bob Wills, a witness there, told the station that TSA told passengers it was an active shooter and they were all moved to the lower level.

San Antonio police say there is no threat to the public.

There is a confirmed officer-involved shooting at 9800 Airport Blvd. There is no active threat to the public. As a precaution, the Airport has been put on lock down. No other injuries are reported. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) April 15, 2021

