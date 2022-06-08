Amarillo (FOX 44) — The City of Amarillo is having a little fun with a surveillance picture taken last month. It shows a strange image of something just outside the Amarillo Zoo’s perimeter fence.

The city is calling a UAO, or an Unidentified Amarillo Object.

Some of the suggestions so far include a person with a strange hat or a large coyote walking on its hind legs. Others think it might be a chupacabra. But all can agree that it is odd and a mystery.

Unidentified Amarillo Object

According to Amarillo authorities, there were no signs of attempted entry into the zoo, no animals were harmed, and there were no signs of criminal activity or vandalism.

With that in mind, city leaders are having a little fun with the mystery. They are asking for ideas on what the UAO could be.

So put on your detective hat, study the picture closely, and send in your best guess to publiccommunications@amarillo.gov.

We will let you know if there are any future sightings of the mysterious figure.