No one fatally injured in small plane crash in Waller County at Houston Executive Airport

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – A small plane crash landed in a field in Brookshire, just west of Katy, but all the passengers survived and escaped.

Waller County Office of Emergency Management is responding to the scene of a small plane crash in Waller County near Katy.

WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-80 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north. Early reports indicate that all 19 passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft with a report of 1 injury. AVOID THE AREA. — Waller County OEM (@wallercountyoem) October 19, 2021

The plane crashed Tuesday morning and was engulfed in flames. 21 passengers on board and made it out safely.

No one was killed in the crash. One person was transported with back injuries.

Remnants of the 39-year-old DC-9 plane burned completely, with only the tail of the plane still mostly recognizable. There are tire tracks in a field a few hundred yards away from the runway.

