No one fatally injured in small plane crash in Waller County at Houston Executive Airport

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) – A small plane crash landed in a field in Brookshire, just west of Katy, but all the passengers survived and escaped.
Waller County Office of Emergency Management is responding to the scene of a small plane crash in Waller County near Katy.
The plane crashed Tuesday morning and was engulfed in flames. 21 passengers on board and made it out safely.
No one was killed in the crash. One person was transported with back injuries.
Remnants of the 39-year-old DC-9 plane burned completely, with only the tail of the plane still mostly recognizable. There are tire tracks in a field a few hundred yards away from the runway.
CW39 has a photographer to the scene to for the latest details.