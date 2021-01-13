San Antonio woman accused of election fraud

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday the arrest of a San Antonio woman on charges of election fraud, illegal voting, unlawfully assisting people voting by mail, and unlawfully possessing on official ballot.

Paxton says Rachel Rodriguez was exposed in a Project Veritas video last fall that reportedly revealed she was engaged in vote harvesting for the 2020 election.

According to the Attorney General’s office, investigators reviewed dozens of hours of unedited, raw footage before making the arrest. They also say she admitted on the recording that what she was doing is illegal and that she could go to jail.

If found guilty, Rodriguez could face up to 20 years in prison.