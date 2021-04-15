Suspect dead after opening fire at San Antonio airport, SAPD says

San Antonio, Texas (KVEO)—The San Antonio International Airport’s lockdown has been cleared after a report of a shooting, police said.

William McManus, San Antonio PD chief said in a press conference that the suspect, a man in his 40’s drove into the airport terminal roadway against traffic at around 2:30 p.m.

When police caught up with him at Terminal B, and blocked his car he “jumped out” of the vehicle and started shooting at the police, the building and traffic.

The officer on site shot back at the suspect, where he fell and stopped shooting.

Suspect was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The officer who stopped this saved a lot of lives. The shooter had a lot of ammunition, he had a big handgun,” Chief McManus.

The chief said that the police department had history with the shooter, and he had mental health issues.

Earlier Thursday, there was a shooting at Loop 1604 and Highway 281, police say they believe it is the same suspect because the descriptions match.

FBI representative said that there is no connection to a terrorism attack.

Chief McManus said that one person was hurt by running away and fell. The officer who shot the shooter is okay and is an 11-year veteran.

Since the shooting, San Antonio Airport announced Terminals A and B are cleared and passengers can continue moving through the TSA Security Checkpoint.

Terminal B has received the “all-clear”. Passengers may now begin processing through the TSA Security Checkpoint. — San Antonio Airport (@SATairport) April 15, 2021

San Antonio police said in a tweet that there is no active threat to the public. No injuries are reported, according to the tweet. The incident began just after 2 p.m.

NBC-affiliate WOAI in San Antonio reports passengers were told to shelter in place while police investigated.

There is a confirmed officer-involved shooting at 9800 Airport Blvd. There is no active threat to the public. As a precaution, the Airport has been put on lock down. No other injuries are reported. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) April 15, 2021

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.