Secretary Mayorkas to hold press conference in the Rio Grande Valley

FILE – In this June 25, 2021 file photo, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas talks to the media after he and Vice President Kamala Harris toured of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Central Processing Center in El Paso, Texas. Senior members of President Joe Biden’s administration are in Mexico Tuesday for talks on addressing illegal migration to the U.S., according to the White House. National security adviser Jake Sullivan, Homeland Security secretary Ali Mayorkas are leading the delegation to meet with senior Mexican government officials about working jointly to slow crossings along the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas alongside other officials will be holding a press conference in Brownsville, Texas.

The visit will focus on the ongoing border situation.

Mayorkas is expected to discuss the issues at the border and will meet with DHS frontline workforce, local officials and community leaders.

Wednesday, Mayorkas and National security adviser Jake Sullivan led a delegation to meet with senior Mexican government officials about working jointly to slow crossings along the U.S. southern border. Officials also discussed other economic and security issues as well as COVID-19 response, reported the Associated Press.

That visit came a day after Vice President Kamala Harris, who was appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the administration’s efforts to stem the “root causes” of migration from Central America, spoke with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to reiterate that addressing the issue was a “top priority” for the administration.

In May, Mayorkas visited the Rio Grande Valley to tour the migrant processing facility in Donna.

During that trip, Mayorkas glimpsed what life is like for unaccompanied migrant children who come to the United States and are then taken under the care of DHS.

The latest at the border

Two cities in the Rio Grande Valley, McAllen and Mission, have issued a local disaster declaration in response to the surge of migrants. Hidalgo County also extended its local declaration.

Local non-profits that take in migrants that have been legally released in the United States have previously stated that they are at capacity. Shelters also began seeing issues with isolating migrants testing positive for COVID-19 after their ability to transport them to other locations was blocked by an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott.

County and city officials have worked together to open an emergency tent camp to hold migrants that test positive for COVID-19.

However, Border Report found that they cannot be forced to stay at the location.

County and city officials have also urged the federal government to step in.

“I haven’t heard a single word from the White House. I haven’t heard a single word from the federal government,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez in a previous interview with ValleyCentral.