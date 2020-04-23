TDCJ Chaplain dies after three weeks of fighting COVID-19

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is mourning the loss of a long-time agency leader Chaplain Akbar Shabazz.

Shabazz fell ill on April 3, 2020 with symptoms of COVID-19.

After a nearly three weeklong fight, 70-year-old Akbar Shabazz passed away early April 23rd at Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Mr. Shabazz began his more than 40 years of service as a TDCJ volunteer and joined the agency as an employee in September of 1977.

His formal title was Regional Area Muslim Chaplain in that role, he coordinated Taleem classes, Jum’mah services and led the coordination of yearly Ramadan observances.

“Chaplain Shabazz was a part of the foundation of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” said Bryan Collier TDCJ Executive Director.