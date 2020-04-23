TDCJ Chaplain dies after three weeks of fighting COVID-19

State News
Posted: / Updated:

photo courtesy of TDCJ

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is mourning the loss of a long-time agency leader Chaplain Akbar Shabazz.

Shabazz fell ill on April 3, 2020 with symptoms of COVID-19.

After a nearly three weeklong fight, 70-year-old Akbar Shabazz passed away early April 23rd at Methodist Hospital in The Woodlands.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Mr. Shabazz began his more than 40 years of service as a TDCJ volunteer and joined the agency as an employee in September of 1977.

His formal title was Regional Area Muslim Chaplain in that role, he coordinated Taleem classes, Jum’mah services and led the coordination of yearly Ramadan observances.

“Chaplain Shabazz was a part of the foundation of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice,” said Bryan Collier TDCJ Executive Director.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USA Coronavirus by County

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44